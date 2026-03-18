NHS Gloucestershire is inviting eligible residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination this spring.
On Friday, April 17, eligible Forest residents can head to Cinderford’s St Stephen’s Church between 12pm and 3pm.
The booster is offered to people who are most likely to get seriously ill from the virus. This includes those aged 75 or over (or if you turn 75 by June 30), those living in a care home, and residents aged 6 months or over with a weakened immune system.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “As we move into spring, the NHS wants to help our patients stay healthy and protected. COVID-19 is still with us, and for those at higher risk, a ‘booster’ dose helps top up your protection.”
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