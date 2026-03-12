CINDERFORD’s Nag’s Head pub will host a fundraising darts tournament on Saturday, March 21 to support local man Gary Newman and his family.
Gary was sadly diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year, and the terminal part of his life insurance does not cover his cancer.
Gary, husband of Sammy and father of two teenagers, is a popular Forest of Dean figure, described as a local legend by many in the community.
An organiser of the darts tournament said: “You don’t need to play darts to join in, everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy a drink, take part in the raffle, and show support.
“Our goal is to raise as much as possible for Gary and his family, so we really hope as many people as possible can come down, have fun, and support this special day. All monies from the raffle and the darts entry fee will be going to the family.”
Local people and businesses have kindly donated prizes for the raffle, such as Railway Tandoori, Beefy Boys and Woodlands Cafe, which provided restaurant vouchers.
Other prizes include cash donations, hampers, gift vouchers, hair and beauty treatments, gym memberships, car washing, and grass cutting.
An organiser added: “There’s something for everyone, so it’s a great way for families and the whole community to get involved!”
Entries will begin at 11am with toe-to-oche planned for 12pm. Entries are £5 and there will be a cash prize for the winner, dependent on the number of entries. All ages are welcome to enter the tournament.
Recently, local communities came together to support Gary at a football fundraiser in Cinderford. An estimated 800 people came to Cinderford AFC’s Causeway Ground on Thursday, February 19.
You can read more about that story on The Forester website.
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