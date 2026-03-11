FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop visited Forest Pulse HQ in Mitcheldean last week to meet staff and members and see the charity’s latest developments, including their new sensory room.
Bishop, who recently hosted a SEND-focused event, said it was valuable to continue conversations about the support available for children and adults with special educational needs and disabilities in the area. He praised Forest Pulse for their dedication and insight, highlighting the important role they play in the local community.
During the visit, Bishop was shown around the centre by Chris and the Forest Pulse team, who shared a snapshot of a typical Friday afternoon for their members. Discussions covered not just the activities and programmes on offer but also the challenges faced by families and what further support the Forest of Dean needs.
Bishop said: “It was great to see firsthand the fantastic work Forest Pulse are doing for our community and to take a look at their new sensory room. The team’s insights into SEND provision are invaluable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue these vital conversations.”
Forest Pulse staff expressed their pride in showing Bishop the charity’s space and welcomed the chance to raise awareness of their work. They said the visit offered a valuable opportunity to share the needs and experiences of their members directly with a local MP, helping to ensure that the voices of children, adults, and families in the Forest are heard.
The visit reinforced the ongoing partnership between local representatives and community organisations, ensuring that initiatives to support SEND and wider community needs remain high on the agenda in the Forest of Dean. Bishop thanked the team for their warm welcome and emphasised that he looks forward to future visits.
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