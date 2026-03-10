Calls for a new rail link between Gloucester and Hereford to help cope with tens of thousands of new homes have been welcomed across the area.
The Hereford, Ross and Gloucester Railway was closed to passengers in November 1964 before being dismantled during The Beeching cuts.
But now county councillors in Herefordshire are calling for a study to be undertaken to explore the possibility of linking Hereford, Ross and Gloucester by rail once again.
Herefordshire Council agreed on March 6 to enter early discussions with Gloucestershire County Council on the possibility of a joint feasibility study and to enquire to transport ministers about funding for it.
The proposal, which also seeks in parallel to test the market for any private finance interest in backing a feasibility study, has been welcomed by council leaders in Gloucester and the Forest of Dean.
And sustainable transport cabinet member Roger Whyborn (LD, Benhall and Up Hatherley) said Gloucestershire County Council would be happy to discuss the issue with Herefordshire Council but they do not currently have a view on the proposals.
He said: “When they write to us we will form a view.
“At the moment we have no view on the subject.”
However, he also said Shire Hall is already currently backing the idea of a new station on the line between Gloucester and Lydney which could be near Churcham.
This is the area where Forest of Dean District Council is developing plans for a new garden town of around 2,500 homes with thousands more potentially being built near Highnam in Tewkesbury Borough over the next 20 years.
The calls for a new rail link come at a time when the Forest of Dean District Council is having redraw its local plan to accommodate 13,200 new homes over the next 20 years. While neighbouring Herefordshire has a housing target of more than 27,200.
Forest of Dean District Council climate emergency cabinet member Chris McFarling (G, Tidenham) said he would welcome a new rail line.
“The whole idea behind putting a new settlement in Churcham was to fix the transport problem and reduce the emissions,” he said.
“First of all by building settlements where people didn’t need to use a car in the first place and have enough footfall that would generate enough developer contributions to help build a new railway station.
“It does make sense because the railway goes through where the housing allocation would be in Churcham.
“A transport hub would be built and it would take cars off the road.
“If everybody is going into Gloucester by train then happy days.”
Cllr McFarling welcomed the benefits a new rail link would bring.
“We are underinvested in the railway network,” he said.
“It would take cars off the road and you could transport goods as well which would take heavy goods vehicles off the motorways.”
Councillor Louis Stark (LD, Ross West), who put forward the motion in Hereford last week, said proper infrastructure planning is needed to accommodate the housing growth expected on both sides of the Herefordshire and Gloucestershire border.
“It’s a big issue for us locally, with plans for 3,600 houses on the A40 by the M50 which would rely on the road network,” he said.
“That is not a sustainable future. People go on about building all these houses but if you don’t have infrastructure improvements these sort of plans creep up on you.
“Ross would have grown by 60 per cent which is a huge change in the dynamic of the town.
“We have to consider now, 20 years in advance, what the options are.
“One option is to think about whether rail could provide a wider set of transport options for people getting around.
“We shouldn’t let change happen to us as a community.
“We need to stand up and shape that change which is coming our way.”
Cllr Stark also said the new line would not necessarily follow the old route as parts of it have been developed.
And he would be open for the new route to be built in phases with the first part being between Gloucester and Ross.
Gloucester City Council Jeremy Hilton (LD, Kingsholm and Wotton) welcomed the possibility of new rail link and spoke of the impact of the Beeching cuts had on the railway network.
“I’m very keen on the railways,” he said. “If it is possible to reconnect Gloucester, Ross and Hereford with a railway that would be something to support.
“The issue is we would need to do a feasibility study and, of course, I don’t think either of the authorities have the resources to build it.
“It would need to be something that is supported by the Government.
“The Churcham area, if they were to build all those houses, would need another stop on the railway.
“It’s certainly worth having a serious investigation and consideration to see if a rail link is possible.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.