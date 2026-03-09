FOREST of Dean police arrested a man in Lydney on Wednesday, March 4, on suspicion of the possession of Class B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Following earlier reports made to police by the public, a man in his 60s was searched around 3.30pm and was arrested.
A Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “Officers were acting after information received from members of the public, and we encourage the public to report drug misuse, so that we can act appropriately.”
The man was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Reports or concerns about crime can be made by the public online via Gloucestershire Constabulary’s website, or by dialling 101.
