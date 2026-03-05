Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Rod Hansen has been cleared of one of the two misconduct cases against him.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has informed the Chief Constable he has no case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct in respect of allegations into his involvement in the recruitment of a member of police staff.
And no issues of unsatisfactory performance were identified in relation to any person whose conduct was considered during the investigation. Nor was there a determination for a need for the reflective practice review process.
Chief Constable Hansen, who firmly denies any wrongdoing, was initially suspended by Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson in October 2024 for allegations relating to a data breach that occurred in 2022.
The suspension was challenged because the PCC failed to appropriately consider the opportunities for redeployment as he is required to do under police regulations.
Mr Hansen was notified that the PCC would lift his suspension on November 29, 2024, once arrangements had been made for his redeployment to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.
As a result of this decision, the Chief Constable began work on the Joint Police Reform programme, in January 2025.
However, a second misconduct investigation was triggered in relation to allegations that the Chief Constable inappropriately involved himself in the recruitment of a member of police staff and, consequently, in May 2025, Chief Constable Hansen was suspended again by PCC Nelson.
The IOPC has now reported back on this second investigation and determined he has no case to answer.
The Chief Constable’s legal representative will now invite the PCC to lift his suspension for a second time, given the findings of this latest IOPC investigation.
A spokesperson for the Chief Police Officers’ Staff Association said: “From the outset of this investigation, Chief Constable Hansen has denied all wrongdoing. We are pleased that the IOPC has reached this conclusion after thoroughly examining the details of the case.
“Chief Constable Hansen continues to engage with the IOPC in respect of a separate allegation concerning the handling of a data breach in 2022. Again, he firmly denies any wrongdoing.”
An IOPC spokesperson said their investigation into the Chief Constable and the extent of his involvement in the recruitment process for a member of staff has now concluded.
“In May 2025, CC Hansen was served a gross misconduct notice in relation to the conduct allegations, which was kept under review as our enquiries continued,” a spokesperson said.
“We have now determined that CC Hansen has no case to answer, as we found there was insufficient evidence to progress the allegations to either a misconduct meeting or disciplinary hearing.
“In October 2025, we determined that the Chief Constable had a case to answer at the level of gross misconduct regarding a separate investigation, which concerned an alleged failure to appropriately act on reports of a data breach.
“This will now proceed to a misconduct hearing, the date for which is yet to be set.”
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire has been approached for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.