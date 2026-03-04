POLICE are appealing for information to help locate a missing 77-year-old man as there are concerns for his welfare.
Graham was reported missing from Milkwall on Wednesday, March 4 and is believed to have travelled on foot.
He was last seen in the approximate area of Ellwood Road at 10.30am on Wednesday, March 3.
A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: “He is described as being roughly 5 foot 8 inches tall, of a slim build and has short shaved hair. He may be wearing glasses and sometimes uses a walking stick.
“Graham usually wears a jumper and jeans although it is not known what he was wearing since being missing. He also walks with a slight stoop.”
If you have any information, police ask that you call 999 if you are know his current whereabouts, or 101 with any information, using reference incident number 200 of 04-03-2026.
