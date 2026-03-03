SOUTH Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust is hosting its first Community Feedback Forum on Friday, March 13 between 4pm and 5.30pm via Microsoft Teams.
The forum acts as a relaunch from the old ‘Patient Participation Panel”, which the Trust says reflects a more inclusive approach to engagement. It said it recognises valuable feedback comes not only from patients, but also from carers, families, and the wider community.
Further quarterly sessions will be held on Wednesday, June 17, Tuesday, September 8 and Thursday, December 10.
Nigel Jones, Co-chair of the Community Feedback Forum said: "This forum is an incredibly important part of how our ambulance service in the South West can keep improving for the communities it serves. It gives people the chance to talk honestly about what worked well for them, what could be better, and what really matters when you or your loved ones need care.
“When people are listened to - and can see their feedback making a real difference - it helps drive improvements so the service can continue to deliver the very best care for communities across the South West."
The forum aims to create a space where people can have honest conversations about their experiences with the Trust and help shape how services develop in the future.
It will provide the opportunity to share experiences and insights about ambulance services, hear from guest speakers involved in a typical patient journey, and suggest ideas for improvement.
Donna Bamford, Head of Patient Experience and Engagement at SWASFT, said: "We really want to make sure everyone's voice is heard so we can serve our local communities in the best way possible.”
You can find out how to access the zoom meeting via the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust website.
