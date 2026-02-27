A 54 year old woman from Cwmbran has died in a road traffic collision involving a Nissan Micra and a Range Rover.on the B4293 between the villages of Itton and Devauden.
Gwent Police attended the scene at around 5.55pm on Thursday, February 26 alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and the driver of the Nissan Micra, a 54-year-old woman from Cwmbran, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police via the website, or by calling 101 or sending a DM on Facebook or X social media pages, quoting log reference 2600061951
