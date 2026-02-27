A SHOP in Cinderford High Street has been closed for three months following reports of criminality.
The European Market shop, which is based at number 14 High Street, has been subject to a partial closure order since Friday, February 13.
Gloucestershire Police had issued the notice the previous day, saying it was necessary to prevent nuisance or disorder.
Cheltenham magistrates granted a full closure order for three months on Wednesday (February 25) under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014..
The order means that access to the shop is prohibited to all people except representatives of Gloucestershire County Council’s Trading Standards department, the emergency services, Martin Slowe Property Services Ltd and letting company George Loucas Ltd.
