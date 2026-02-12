A NEW Gloucestershire Business Board has been established to give local businesses a stronger voice in shaping the county’s economic future.
The Board replaces the previous Economic Growth Board, which Gloucestershire County Council says will take a more dynamic, business‑led approach to supporting growth, investment and innovation. It will provide strategic oversight of Gloucestershire’s economic development agenda, ensuring that business insight directly informs countywide policy and major investment decisions.
The Board, which will oversee business engagement across the county, will be co-chaired by Cllr Julian Tooke, cabinet member for business, economic development, planning and infrastructure at Gloucestershire County Council, and Rob Stemp, an experienced cyber security leader, entrepreneur and board advisor.
Cllr Julian Tooke said: “The Gloucestershire Business Board marks an important step in strengthening how we work with businesses across the county. By bringing experienced leaders together with our public‑sector partners, we can focus on the opportunities that will drive long term growth, investment and innovation. I am looking forward to working with Rob and the Board to ensure Gloucestershire remains a great place to live, work and do business.”
Rob Stemp said: “Gloucestershire has a rare opportunity to lead from the front. We have nationally significant cyber capability, a growing AI and advanced technology cluster, and strong foundations in advanced-manufacturing, agriculture and professional services.
“Our priority is to help our start-ups scale. We have strong early-stage businesses; the focus now shifts toward unlocking investment, building product-led companies and accelerating growth. Gloucestershire holds a genuine strategic advantage through the presence of GCHQ and the National Cyber Security Centre. We should use that national capability to strengthen our local economy.
“By aligning industry, higher education and local government, we can connect national expertise with regional ambition — creating high-value jobs, attracting capital and ensuring Gloucestershire remains one of the UK’s most important economies.”
