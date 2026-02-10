A Reform UK councillor in Gloucestershire has quit his group and will sit as an Independent.
Stuart Graham, who represents the Mitcheldean division at Gloucestershire County Council, has resigned from the group but remains a party member.
Cllr Graham, who was elected to Shire Hall last May, also represents the Cinderford East ward at Forest of Dean District Council.
He said: “I’ve resigned as a political representative of Reform. But I’m still a member of the party.”
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he could not currently say why he has resigned from the group.
But he confirmed that he would be sitting as an Independent at District and County level.
A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “Cllr Stuart Graham, formely part of the Gloucestershire Reform members group, has resigned the Reform UK whip, effective immediately.
“He will sit as an Independent moving forward.”
The group also said they would not be commenting further on the matter.
Cllr Graham’s resignation from the Reform UK group means the political make-up at Shire Hall is 27 Liberal Democrats, ten Reform UK councillors, nine Greens, six Conservatives, two Independents and one Labour Party member.
In Coleford, the District Council now has 15 Green Party members, six Conservatives, six Independents, four Labour councillors, four Progressive Independents, one Liberal Democrat, one Reform UK councillor and Cllr Graham who will sit as an Independent with no group.
