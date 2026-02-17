GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service has urged AirBnb hosts to check their fire safety arrangements ahead of this year’s Cheltenham Festival.
Thousands of guests are expected to attend the four day event from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 13. It brings around 250,000 racegoers to the town each year, and many stay in short-term accommodation across the county.
The Fire Service asked property owners hosting visitors, even for a short period, to follow its advice to keep guests safe and reduce the risk of fire. They should ensure escape routes are clear, accessible and well signed, smoke alarms are fitted, tested and compliant, guests receive simple instructions on what to do if a fire starts or an alarm sounds, and electrical appliances and wiring are in good condition and regularly checked. Combustible materials should be kept away from radiators, heaters and open flames, and under the Building Safety Act 2022, they must ensure fire risk assessments are written down and kept up to date.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer said: “Many people open their homes to visitors during the Festival, and we want to make sure they understand what’s required to keep everyone safe. As soon as a property is rented out, even for a short stay, it falls under the Fire Safety Order and the legal duties that come with it. Festival lets are not exempt. Every host needs a proper fire risk assessment, clear escape routes, working alarms and simple information for guests. These steps help keep everyone safe during this busy period.”
Holiday let owners can also find further guidance and fire safety resources at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, cabinet member for the Fire and Rescue Service at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Cheltenham Festival brings huge numbers of visitors to our county, and we want everyone to enjoy their stay safely. Simple checks can make a big difference. Clear evacuation routes, working smoke alarms and safe electrical equipment are all vital. Hosts should also think about the needs of guests who may require extra support. GFRS is ready to help with practical advice so property owners can welcome Festival visitors with confidence.”
Ahead of this year’s festival, Gloucestershire County Council is also preparing for heavy traffic. It will postpone all planned roadworks in the area, including minor repairs and major projects such as the A435 cycleway.
The council has urged car sharing and the use of the Arle Court Transport Hub’s park and ride bus service, which will run every 15 minutes to the racecourse in conjunction with Cheltenham Racecourse and Stagecoach.
Cllr Joe Harris, cabinet member for Highways, said: “We’re working behind the scenes to help the prestigious event run smoothly, together with Cheltenham Borough Council, The Jockey Club, Gloucestershire Constabulary, and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service. We’re making every effort to minimise congestion, keep people safe and provide a fantastic welcome to the county. We’re determined to be first past the post when it comes to delivering a great experience.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.