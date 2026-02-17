The Fire Service asked property owners hosting visitors, even for a short period, to follow its advice to keep guests safe and reduce the risk of fire. They should ensure escape routes are clear, accessible and well signed, smoke alarms are fitted, tested and compliant, guests receive simple instructions on what to do if a fire starts or an alarm sounds, and electrical appliances and wiring are in good condition and regularly checked. Combustible materials should be kept away from radiators, heaters and open flames, and under the Building Safety Act 2022, they must ensure fire risk assessments are written down and kept up to date.