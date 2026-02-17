A NEW scheme has been launched to support postgraduate taught students from enquiry to enrolment, and right through their first year of study at the University of Gloucestershire.
The university’s Postgrad Plus will provide a wide variety of benefits for incoming postgraduate taught students including free university gym membership, free postgraduate parking permit upon enrolment, early access to learning resources and course insight before enrolment and lifetime career coaching.
It also includes six months of guaranteed support after graduation, followed by the offer of a paid internship to help kickstart careers. University of Gloucestershire alumni also receive the additional benefit of 15 per cent discount off postgraduate tuition fees or 10 per cent off online programmes.
Natasha Cresswell, Interim Head of UK Recruitment and Admissions, said: “UoG Postgrad Plus is designed to give our prospective postgraduate students the support and reassurance they need from their very first enquiry, right through to the start of their course and beyond.
“By offering resources, guidance, and opportunities to engage with the University early, we hope it will help students feel prepared, connected, and confident as they begin their postgraduate journey.”
The news comes as the university prepares for its first postgraduate event of the year to come on Sunday, March 1 at 10am. It will give visitors the opportunity to meet postgraduate lecturers and find out more about their course of interest, learn about funding and the support available to postgraduate students, explore facilities, and network with like-minded people.
Natasha added: “We would encourage anyone considering postgraduate study to attend our upcoming open event. It’s a fantastic opportunity to explore our courses, meet lecturers and current students, and discover how Postgrad Plus can provide practical support and enhance their experience at University of Gloucestershire.”
Prospective postgraduate students can register to attend the university’s postgraduate open day via the University of Gloucestershire website.
