CINDERFORD Fire Station will see improvements, as Gloucestershire County Council approved its budget of £698.4 million for 2026/27, following a meeting on Wednesday, February 18.
The plans will see spending rise by more than £33.3 million on 2025/26 levels, with significant investments. The council said it will improve road safety, education for young people, and continued support for the most vulnerable people in the county.
Household Waste Recycling Centres across the county will benefit from improvements with £3.9 million set to be invested over the next four years. Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service will see £2.5 million spent on new frontline vehicles, £1.5 million towards a new training facility, and £1.3 million to make improvements to Cinderford Fire Station.
Cllr Lisa Spivey, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “I am delighted with the budget we have set for the year ahead.
"We’re investing with purpose, strengthening essential services and improving everyday life across the county.
"I know that in a tough financial climate, every pound matters, so I want to be clear that the tough decisions have not been taken lightly.
"But we’re ambitious for Gloucestershire, and this budget backs the things that matter most to our communities.”
The budget proposes raising an additional £27.4 million to help fund services through a Council Tax increase of 2.99 per cent and a further 2 per cent increase in the Adult Social Care precept, which will specifically support work with the most vulnerable adults in the county. Based on a band D property, residents would pay an additional £1.61 each week.
The council is also looking at the way it works to generate more income, reduce costs and make its money go further. This will create £32.3 million in savings for the council’s budget in 2026/27.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.