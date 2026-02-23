THE family of a missing man have confirmed that his body was found at the edge of the Severn estuary last week, following a five-week search.
Police had issued a missing person "concern for welfare" appeal for Gareth Hole, 38, from Chepstow, whose last known sighting was on Sunday, January 11, at the town's Tesco store around 11.30am.
Mr Hole's family posted on Tuesday, February 16: "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your efforts over the last five weeks in the search for Gareth Hole.
"Unfortunately at 11am this morning, his body was found by a cyclist along the coastline near Magor. We are absolutely heartbroken and our worst fears have been confirmed.
"We now ask for privacy and time to come to terms with his passing. We will let you all know the funeral plans once we are able to do so."
Severn Area Rescue Association Beachley posted: "We were called out on Tuesday afternoon, to the bank of the estuary near Redwick.
"Team members from SARA Newport as well as Beachley Station were deployed.
"Once there, they worked with officers from Gwent Police and HM Coastguard Chepstow to recover a body which had been spotted during the morning.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the local man concerned."
Gwent Police added: “We received a report that a body had been found near Redwick on Tuesday, February 17.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of missing man Gareth Hole has been informed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”
HM Coastguard Chepstow posted: "We were called out to support Gwent Police with an incident between Goldcliff and Magor.
"Portishead Coastguard Rescue Team and HM Coastguard Penarth were also requested to attend, but stood down en route.”
