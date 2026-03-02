THE FOREST of Dean District Council reminded residents about the benefits of repairing items and highlighted local repair cafes, as it acknowledges ‘Repair Week’ beginning Monday, March 2.
Repair Week, typically held in early March, is an annual UK-wide initiative promoting repair and reuse of household items to save money, combat the cost of living crisis, and reduce waste.
Based on research commissioned by ReLondon, it is estimated that 335 million repairable items are thrown away annually in the UK, which averages to six items per person.
Posting on social media, a Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “Lots of people are repairing things: almost half of respondents said they felt confident changing a plug, 49 per cent would replace a button and 47 per cent said they mend clothes and textiles.
“Repair cafes are fantastic places to get items repaired and pick up the confidence and skills to repair your own items. We're lucky to have four in Forest of Dean; in Yorkley, Newent, Ruspidge and Mitcheldean.”
Yorkley’s repair cafe is in Yorkley Community Centre, open on the second Saturday of the month between 11am and 1.30pm. Newent’s is at The Memorial Hall on the third Saturday of the month between 10am and 1pm. Ruspidge’s repair cafe is at Ruspidge Memorial Hall on the third Saturday of the month between 2pm and 4pm.
Mitcheldean’s repair cafe is by appointment only at Building 13 in Vantage Point Business Village. You can book an appointment via email at [email protected]
Repair Week is acknowledged across the country, with many organisations using the week as an opportunity to promote economical and ecological thinking - helping to reduce unnecessary waste and increase the reuse of items.
You can find out more information about Repair Week, or more details about your local repair cafe, online.
