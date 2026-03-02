Last week, I was pleased to host a collaborative SEND event here in the Forest of Dean with parent carers, families of children with SEND, support networks, local organisations, charities and professional advisors, to talk about the Government’s new Schools White Paper and the proposed reforms to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system.
It was fantastic to see so many individuals attend, bringing their lived experience into the room, alongside representatives from organisations working day-to-day to support local families. Among those who joined us were the Preparation for Adulthood Team, Early Help, and Adult Social Care – Transitions Team from Gloucestershire County Council, as well as SENDIASS, Gloucestershire Gateway Trust, AccXel Construction School, Bespoke Mentoring, Forest Pulse, Gloucester & Forest of Dean Children & Family Centres, and SENDCos from schools across the Forest.
Having such a breadth of perspectives in one place was really valuable. Many of the parent carers shared their personal concerns about how the SEND system currently affects them and how the proposed reforms might impact their day-to-day lives moving forward.
It is so important that I hear these views directly, especially at this stage: we are currently in the formal consultation process on the White Paper, and every voice matters in shaping how policy develops.
You can read the White Paper and contribute to the consultation at the government’s official page here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/school-send-reforms-sheets—the consultation is open until the 18th of May 2026.
I know this topic brings heightened feelings, as we are discussing children’s well-being and families’ futures. I completely understand that, and it’s why I’m committed to holding these local events to ensure meaningful improvements are delivered for the Forest of Dean.
At the event, people shared a range of urgent concerns. Many spoke about the need for better mental health support for children and families, alongside simpler ways to access services. There was also a strong wish for clearer information about how proposed reforms would affect everyday family life. People raised concerns about part-time timetables for children and their impact on family routines, parents’ work, and wellbeing. Overall, there was a clear call for stakeholders to work more closely together and for services to communicate better with families to ensure a more efficient system that delivers for families and children.
In addition to these events, I also hold SENDIASS appointments in my constituency office every other month so that anyone who needs more specific, tailored help can have dedicated time and expertise. If that would be useful for you, please contact my office at [email protected].
Finally, if you feel like sharing your views and experiences—whether as a parent carer, teacher, support professional or individual—I encourage you to read the White Paper and take part in the consultation. Your insight will help shape how these reforms are refined before any legislation comes forward.
Thank you to everyone who attended, and to Gloucestershire College in Cinderford for allowing us to use their space. I look forward to holding more events across the constituency on the issues that matter most to you.
