At the event, people shared a range of urgent concerns. Many spoke about the need for better mental health support for children and families, alongside simpler ways to access services. There was also a strong wish for clearer information about how proposed reforms would affect everyday family life. People raised concerns about part-time timetables for children and their impact on family routines, parents’ work, and wellbeing. Overall, there was a clear call for stakeholders to work more closely together and for services to communicate better with families to ensure a more efficient system that delivers for families and children.