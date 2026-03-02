A FLOOD alert has been issued by the Environment Agency which could affect areas in the Forest of Dean and Chepstow.
The alert in force covers the Severn estuary from Gloucester to Sharpness including Sandhurst and Maisemore due to today’s high tides. The Environment Agency said flooding is possible from 4pm today (Monday, March 2).
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Locations most affected will be low lying land and roads near rivers or on the coast. Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the Estuary from Sandhurst to Chepstow and Sharpness over the next couple of days.
“Some lengths of the flood embankment at Longney and The Noards may be overtopped. Rodley Lane, Westbury and Awre Road, Brims Pill may be flooded.
“We are closely monitoring the situation. Avoid coastal roads, footpaths and carparks, which may be flooded.”
General updates are expected by 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, March 3) or as the situation changes.
Residents are advised to keep up to date with local news, weather and travel information, sign up for flood alerts via the government website, and be prepared to act in the event of heavy flooding.
