A GRANT of £1,000 has been approved by Chepstow Town Council for Chepstow Many Worlds.
Chepstow Many Worlds is a volunteer-led community organisation which looks to bring creativity and adventure to Chepstow through immersive events and festivals.
The organisation is planning its first festival on Saturday, July 11 from 10am to 6pm, with three interactive adventure trails; Fantasy Quest, Steampunk Murder Mystery, and Pirate Treasure Hunt. The festival will also see traditional craft demonstrations, live music, and a silent disco finale.
Chepstow Many Worlds requested funding from the council to expand the core offering of the festival, allow it to book a pirate themed folk band, and to help with hire costs of the silent disco equipment.
The organisation says it hopes for 500 Chepstow residents and visitors to participate in the festival, including families, children, local artists, performers, craftspeople, and members of Chepstow's steampunk, live action role play and gaming communities.
It also estimates 100-150 visitors from outside Chepstow, including the Forest of Dean, Newport, Cardiff and Bristol.
Comments
