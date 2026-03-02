OVER six thousand children in the county who applied on time will be offered a secondary school place for September, according to Gloucestershire County Council.
A total of 6,635 Gloucestershire children should be offered a place for this year, with 83 per cent of pupils receiving a place at their first preference school.
On Monday, March 2, parents of pupils going to secondary school in September received a place from the council.
Parents will have until Monday, March 16 to accept their school place or request an alternative school. Parents who applied online will be able to accept their place online.
Cllr Linda Cohen, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Going on to secondary school is a big step for our young people, and I wish them well for their next stage of their journey. I’m delighted that we have been able to offer so many pupils a school of their choice for September.”
Those parents or carers who did not apply online received a letter on Monday, March 2, including the place on offer and the reasons why.
Parents are encouraged by the council to accept their place online or return their reply forms as soon as possible. If parents ask for their child's school place to be reconsidered, they will be placed on the waiting list for their preferred schools. If places then become available, they will be offered a place in line with the school’s admission policy.
Those unhappy with their initial offer are urged to keep their place as this will ensure that, whatever the outcome of the reconsideration, their child will have a place at a school in September.
The admission criteria and more information about waiting lists for every school can be found on the County Council’s website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.