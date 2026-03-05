No serious injuries were reported following a collision of a car and a pedestrian in Chepstow earlier today (Thursday, March 5), Gwent Police have confirmed.
Police cars were seen with blue lights illuminated heading towards Chepstow’s High Street, and officers stopped outside of Portwall Dental Surgery.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on High Street, Chepstow at around 1.45pm. Officers attended alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“The collision involved a car and a pedestrian, and no serious injuries were reported.”
