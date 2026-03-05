MONMOUTH Cricket Club are celebrating after former overseas star Cole McConchie helped fire New Zealand into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final with two wickets in two balls.
Cole, who played cricket for Monmouth in 2010, took two early wickets for New Zealand in a stunning nine-wicket semi-final victory yesterday (Wednesday, March 4) against South Africa at Kolkata, India.
He removed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in consecutive deliveries of the second over and was on a hat-trick early on.
In reply to South Africa’s 169-8, Finn Allen then caned the fastest century in T20 World Cup history as the Black Caps romped to victory with 43 balls to spare.
Cole was 18 years old when he played a season for Monmouth in Division 2 of the Worcestershire County League and coached the club’s U13 team.
Lodging at the Osbaston home of Gordon Grey, the current club president, and working behind the bar at the King’s Head, he hit 806 league runs and collected three centuries, including a top score of 127 at Herefordshire club, Burghill & Tillington, while at Monmouth.
He left a hugely positive impression on all those who played alongside him at Monmouth Sports Ground.
The Black Caps will now meet either hosts, India, or England in Sunday’s showpiece final.
Cole has thanked everyone at Monmouth Cricket Club for their well-wishes and messages throughout the tournament.
You can see Cole’s two wickets at https://www.skysports.com/cricket/video/12607/13515126/cole-mcconchie-claims-two-south-african-wickets-in-two-balls
Meanwhile, pre-season indoor training for Monmouth Cricket Club’s under 13 and under 11 age-group teams continues at Monmouth Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Old Dixton Road, this Sunday (8 March) from 1pm to 2.30pm.
Coaching, for boys and girls up to 14 years old, is being provided by the club's ECB Core Coaches.
Anyone whose child is interested in joining the junior section or wanting more details on youth cricket, please email ECB Core Coach Pablo Nayager, the club’s vice-chairman, on [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.