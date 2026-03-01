ONE of the finest players to represent Monmouth Cricket Club has been starring for New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Cole McConchie spent a summer as Monmouth’s overseas player in 2010, helping the club to third – their highest-ever finish – in Worcestershire County 2.
McConchie was the Black Caps’ hero last Wednesday, hammering two sixes in 31 not out from just 23 ball against Sri Lanka in a Super 8 Group 2 clash in Colombo.
He opened the bowling with his off-spin, delivering two overs in the power play in which he conceded eight runs, to help NZ to a 61-run win, which knocked the co-hosts out of the tournament.
McConchie also played against England in Colombo last Friday as Harry Brook’s men somehow fought back to seal a four-wicket triumph with three balls to spare.
NZ now face South Africa in today’s (Wednesday, March 4) semi-final in India (start 1.30pm GMT), and the success of the Canterbury captain is no surprise to his friends and former team-mates in Monmouth, who remember a mature and talented 18-year-old, who was electric in the field and prolific with the bat.
Cole, who lodged at the Osbaston home of Gordon Grey, the current club president, and worked behind the bar at the King’s Head, hit 806 league runs and collected three centuries, including a top score of 127 at Herefordshire club, Burghill & Tillington, while at Monmouth
That summer, the club narrowly missed promotion, finishing just 19 bonus points adrift of second-placed Oldswinford after Paul Swingwood’s team had a final-day washout at Hagley.
Against Oldswinford, McConchie (114 not out) and David Teague (100 not out) had fired Monmouth to a nine-wicket victory with an unbroken 222-run second-wicket stand.
And just a week later, in reply to Rushwick's 227-8, McConchie struck 108 not out on another hot July afternoon as Monmouth raced to victory in a fixture which saw 14-year-old Matt Jones hit 23 on his first-team debut and spinner Aled Jones take 4-51.
In total, McConchie bagged 11 league wickets for Monmouth, held 16 catches and created a hugely positive impression on and off the field.
But the young Kiwi must have wondered what the season had in store after making his competitive debut for Monmouth at a soggy Netherton in the West Midlands in May – in one of the more eye-opening matches in the club’s history.
In the shadow of the Merry Hill shopping complex, only five players from either side reached double figures and just 11 boundaries were struck amid intermittent light rain.
Monmouth opener Dan Head proved the match-winner as he batted doggedly throughout their entire 50-over innings to finish 21 not out!
Head’s marathon innings, spanning 152 balls, lifted Monmouth to 87-8.
McConchie (3-20), who also took two catches, and Jonathan Roberts (3-16) ensured a winning league start, helping dismiss Netherton for 69 and sealing an astonishing 18-run win on a pitch that resembled a quagmire.
Monmouth eventually finished the 2010 season with a record 11 wins, two winning draws, four rain abandonments and just three defeats from 22 games, including moving their final home fixture to Barnards Green in Malvern because Monmouth Sportsground was not available.
Club chairman Mike Maguire said: “All of Cole’s friends at Monmouth are delighted to see him achieving recognition with the Black Caps on the biggest stage in world cricket and we wish him and his lovely family success and happiness.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.