A SEARCH has been organised by the community for missing 77-year-old Graham, who was last seen at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 3 in Milkwall.
Organisers have arranged a search for Monday, March 9, meeting 10.30am at Broadstone Park Camping and Fishery on Staunton Road.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said he is described as being roughly 5 foot 8 inches tall, of a slim build and has short shaved hair. He may be wearing glasses and sometimes uses a walking stick. Graham usually wears a jumper and jeans and walks with a slight stoop.
Officers have been out searching for Graham as they are concerned for his welfare, and they are asking for anyone who has seen him to contact police.
If you have any information, police ask that you call 999 if you are know his current whereabouts, or 101 with any information, using reference incident number 200 of 04-03-2026.
