February rainfall recorded at Cornwall House was 137.7 mm, making it the tenth wettest February since records began in 1929. The wettest day was the fifth with 20.3 mm of rain. Total rainfall for January and February was 307.2 mm making it the second wettest start to the year. In 2014 the rainfall for the first two months of the year was 424.4 mm.
February rainfall saw tenth wettest February
By Desmond Pugh | Senior reporter and photographer |
@monbeacon[email protected]
Sunday 8th March 2026 4:00 pm
