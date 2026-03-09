THE main route through Lydney has been closed by a major fire at a commercial property with the town’s fire station sitting within the affected area.
The incident is ongoing on Hill Street, Lydney, and is blocking traffic between Swan Road and Bream Road.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue said: "We are responding to a fire at a commercial property on Hill Street in Lydney. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route due to the road being closed. We advise residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire."
