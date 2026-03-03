Kathy explained the behaviour and complex nature of the bee community from the Queen bee to the drones (males) and worker bees (female). She has kept bees for three years and is passionate about their care. She brought along examples of the equipment needed to be a bee keeper ranging from the protective suit to a small hive. She is setting up 2 hives at Llantilio Pertholey Primary school this year as part of the school woodland garden project. She promised to update the members on her progress at a later date. The sharing of her wealth of knowledge on this subject was very much appreciated and the members made a welcome donation to the project. Verity thanked Kathy for such an informative talk. Questions were still being asked whilst refreshments were being served as it was so interesting.