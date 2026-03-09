The main route through Lydney has now reopened following an early morning blaze at a commercial property in Hill Street.
Hill Street and High Street were closed earlier today by fire at a commercial property with the town’s fire station sitting within the affected area.
The incident blocked traffic between Swan Road and Bream Road with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue calling on drivers to find alternative routes and advising residents to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.
“Hill Street and High Street in Lydney are now open. We thank the community for their patience and understanding,” said The Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team via social media
