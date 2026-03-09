A POPULAR takeaway in the Forest of Dean said it will be closed until further notice, following a devastating overnight fire.
At 3.17am on Monday, March 9, a fire broke out at Bengal Balti, located on Lydney’s Hill Street. Six fire engines attended the incident which lasted for around five-and-a-half hours. The blaze is reported to have started in the kitchen and spread to neighbouring properties.
The Indian and Bangladeshi takeaway said it will work with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to try to understand how the blaze started.
Posting on its social media, Bengal Balti said: “Last night, our beloved restaurant, our home, and a place filled with so many memories, was damaged by a fire. It's something we never imagined we'd wake up to, and our whole team is feeling the shock today.
“The most important news is that everyone is safe. We want to send our deepest thanks to the incredible Fire Service.
“This community has always been the heart of everything we do, and your support means more than you know. We'll share updates as soon as we can, and we hope to welcome you back through our doors when the time is right. Thank you for standing with us.”
A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.17am to reports of a fire in a two-storey building used as a commercial and residential premises.
“Six fire engines were sent to the scene, two from Lydney, two from Coleford and two from Cinderford, along with the water carrier from Cheltenham and the aerial ladder platform from Gloucester.
“The fire was in the kitchen of the commercial premises and it had spread to an adjoining property. Crews used three hose reels and 22 sets of breathing apparatus to put it out.
“The commercial property was 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke. The adjoining commercial property was also 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke.
“A first floor flat was 10 per cent damaged by fire and 50 per cent damaged by smoke. No one was injured and the cause is being investigated. The stop time was 8.47am.”
The incident caused traffic delays in the morning of Monday, March 9, as motorists were advised to use alternative routes, while the local policing teams asked residents to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
Residents and fans of the takeaway expressed their support and sadness about the fire via social media.
One commenter said: “So glad everyone is okay, and I hope it’s not too long before you are back up and running again.”
Another said: “We are so sorry to hear this terrible news, we will miss you all. Hopefully it will get sorted as soon as possible. Our very best wishes to you and look forward to seeing you back soon.”
Lydney residents now await updates from the business, in the hopes they can reopen soon.
