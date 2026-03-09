A FOREST of Dean airline captain is preparing to run seven marathons in seven consecutive days, in a bid to raise money for the Samaritans, raise awareness of mental health, and in memory of his late friend.
Blakeney’s Chris Fordham, 43, will run six back-to-back marathons, beginning with Lydney to Gloucestershire on Monday, April 20. The seventh effort will see Chris take on the London Marathon on Sunday, April 26. He is taking on the challenge in memory of a close friend who died last year.
Chris said: “My friend was just so kind, warm and gentle. They loved having a laugh and a joke and although, it sounds like, such a cliche, they were the sort of person who would have done anything to help you out. They loved the Forest and the community here.
“They'd think I was an absolute lunatic for taking on this challenge but if it enables the Samaritans to help others in their greatest hour of need or if it encourages even one person to reach out for help then it will all have been worth it.”
Chris has already raised more than £5,000 for the Samaritans on his challenge he calls “The Long Run for Mental Health”. Chris said reaching this amount so early in the campaign had been an encouraging milestone.
He said: “Passing £5,000 shows how strongly people feel about this issue. Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50 in the UK. If this challenge helps raise awareness and support the work Samaritans do, then every mile will be worthwhile.”
Beginning in the Forest of Dean, the route will cover more than 200 miles.
Chris hopes to raise at least £10,000 by race day. Donations can be made online via his Just Giving page.
