THE days are getting longer and we’ve finally seen our way out of the onslaught of constant rain this year. Signs that spring has finally “sprung” are starting to reveal themselves.
This was perhaps best shown at Lydney’s Bathurst Park. The grass is greener, flowers have begun to bloom, while the colours of daffodils and cherry blossoms burst around their tranquil setting.
The Met Office describes spring as a time which marks the transition from winter to summer, where we can expect warmer temperatures, and blossoming plants. This is entirely accurate for residents of Lydney, and the Mayor welcomed the season’s arrival.
Cllr Tasha Saunders, Mayor of Lydney, said: “As spring arrives, there is no better time to enjoy the beautiful displays at Bathurst Park, where the park comes alive with cherry blossoms, bright daffodils and colourful spring bulbs.
“We love welcoming local families and visitors to enjoy this special space, and these vibrant displays are thanks to the dedication of our hardworking grounds team who care for the park and our green spaces throughout the year.
“Spring always brings a sense of renewal and hope, and it’s wonderful to see the park filled with colour once again as we look forward to warmer days and many more people enjoying everything Bathurst Park has to offer.”
Whilst on a morning walk around the park, I was also greeted by the buzzing of bees and the fluttering of small birds’ wings. This was fitting, as the Forest of Dean recently observed World Wildlife Day on Tuesday, March 3.
A short stroll around a place like Lydney’s Bathurst Park highlights the beauty that the Forest of Dean has to offer, and spring time helps to communicate that even more.
We will all be hoping that the weather continues to stabilise and residents can enjoy the warmth of the spring sun!
