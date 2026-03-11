THE role of independent shops which stocks local artwork, crafts and literature has been praised by a Forest of Dean author.
Sarah Colliver, who lives in Drybrook and known for her Kitty Taylor series, noted that independent shops help local creators get noticed and showcase their talents.
Sarah Colliver said: “We are lucky in the Forest of Dean to have a selection of independent shops, who champion local art, literature and crafts. It is clear to see the Forest is inspiring, and there are countless creators around the area, who are proof of this.
“Although social media is important in carving out a name, to have physical shops showcase our work is so important. Places where visitors can find local makers and writers work up close. Online, we are but a grain of sand, but being seen in a shop gives us indies a place to be found, noticed and enjoyed.”
Local works, including books written by Sarah, can be found in places like The Crafty Foxes Den in Taurus Crafts and Toadstools Bookshop in The Shambles Retail Village, Newent.
Both shop owners explained why they believe independent shops like theirs are vital to the local community.
Claire Smith, Owner of The Crafty Foxes Den said: “Since opening The Crafty Foxes Den, the need for independent shops has become even more apparent. They build a community, allowing local people to buy and sell local products, this enables individuals to feel and be part of something bigger.
“The independent shops encourage more social interaction, and can have a huge positive impact on mental health. For some, chatting to the local shop owner/assistant may be the only human interaction they have. Local businesses start to support each other, building great local networks and in turn, strengthens the community. For some artists, a local independent shop may be their only avenue to display and sell their work.
“It also enables them to interact with like-minded people and to be part of a social and professional support system. In my shop, we have approximately 55 local artists, authors, photographers and crafters. The shop provides them with the chance to promote themselves and others, gain confidence, knowledge and experience, as well as being able to help others.”
Holly Palmer, Owner of Toadstools Bookshop said: “Toadstools Bookshop is really passionate about holding space for local and indie authors who may not always have the opportunity to do so in other settings.
“We're living in a changing time of self-publishing where it is becoming more accessible which means that more people's stories are ready to be heard and loved. Within the Forest of Dean and the surrounding areas, there seems to be an influx of creative people, whether that be through the visual arts or written word.
“Our customers have really enjoyed the spotlight being on local authors and poets, and that we are getting to know them personally. Toadstools Bookshop hosts many book signing events with local authors, and some further a field, which gives our customers a chance to meet the face behind the book.”
