A MAN and his Forest of Dean work colleagues are taking on a challenge to walk from Kingsholm to Villa Park, both for charity and in memory of his father.
James Miles, 45, a Sample Prep Technician for Cinderford’s BASF, alongside around 12 colleagues and supporters, will undertake the 100km walk on Friday, March 27 from Gloucester Rugby’s home ground to the home of Aston Villa Football Club - where Gloucester is due to play in the Slater Cup on March 28.
The group of rugby fanatics do annual charity challenges, and try to intensify them the following year. This time around, James and a colleague came up with the idea of this mammoth task for the 4Ed Foundation, a charity which supports those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.
This year’s task is close to the heart of James. His father, Graham Miles, passed away in 2018 from the condition. The challenge is fitting, both as a tribute to Graham, who was a huge Gloucester Rugby fan, but also because of what the Slater Cup is.
It was named after former Gloucester and Leicester player, Ed Slater, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in July 2022. It is contested between the two teams every season across each home and away fixture.
James Miles said: “Dad was a Gloucester season ticket holder, as was his father, for as long as I can remember. We used to go and watch the games a lot - so that’s the added emotion to it.
“My dad was a very independent man, he was always active and out doing something. To have this condition meant he couldn’t do a thing, so me and my siblings were helping 24/7. It was so upsetting seeing someone who was so active and bright (near on a genius), just left there unable to do anything.
“The day my father passed away, he woke up in the morning, asked what the Gloucester Rugby score was, and fell asleep. That was it. Gloucester through and through right until the end.”
The walk will certainly be emotional, but James and the group are up to the challenge and have been training routinely. For them, the key thing is to get the message out there about Motor Neurone Disease, and hopefully help to raise money for support along the way.
The group will split the walk into two days, stopping in Bromsgrove overnight before continuing early the next day. They’ve got tickets ready to watch the Slater Cup match, so will need to make it on time for the 1pm kick off.
Gloucester Rugby’s 4Ed Foundation has given its support by providing participants with t-shirts to wear during their challenge, and the club’s sponsors may look to donate.
Currently though, the walkers have raised just over £2,000 with an ambitious target of £10,000.
