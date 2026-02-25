THE Forest of Dean community showed its support, as an estimated 800 people attended a special fundraising football match last week.
On Thursday, February 19, Cinderford AFC’s Causeway Ground hosted an under 15s match of Cinderford against Mitcheldean, in a bid to raise money for the family of a highly popular figure in the town - Gary Newman.
Gary was sadly diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year, and wanted the chance to watch his 15-year-old son Aaron play football for his beloved Cinderford AFC one last time.
Organisers Lucy Taylor and Natalie Matthews spoke with Cinderford AFC for use of the ground for a special match between two teams that Gary’s son has represented, which also presented an opportunity to act as a fundraiser for Gary’s family - as his life insurance does not cover his diagnosis.
Lucy Taylor, a family friend of Gary and one of the organisers of the event said: “We advertised that we wanted to put on this match and wanted to get people together and it just grew. It was shared so many times on social media.
“The club hasn’t had an attendance like that night since the FA Cup. It was packed and there were people from all different clubs who knew Gary for years. It wasn’t just Cinderford, there were people from Lydney, Tutshill and Chepstow.”
The night was opened by Cinderford Town crier Jer Holland, who delivered an inspiring speech, which was met with huge applause from the guests and players. Jer was able to thank the organisers and the numerous local businesses for their support.
Due to the weather conditions the Forest has experienced this year, which has affected the pitch, the game could not go ahead exactly as planned. A 7-a-side was played with teams playing as Cinderford and Mitcheldean in the first half, then mixing the teams for the second. Lucy explained that the night was about more than football, so a match result wasn’t kept.
Many people in the community who were unable to attend on Thursday provided their support in the form of a donation via a Go Fund Me page set up by Lucy for Gary’s family. At the time of writing, donations have exceeded £10,000.
Lucy explained that the funds raised, the attendance on the night, and the messages received through social media, have shown Gary, his wife Sammy, and children Hayley and Aaron how much he means to the community.
A statement made by organisers after the event said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event for Gary and his family. The community spirit shown was nothing short of amazing and makes us truly proud of our communities in the Forest of Dean.
“We would especially like to thank the many local businesses who generously contributed. Without your support, this event would not have been possible. Your kindness and willingness made such a difference. The generosity shown through raffle prizes, donations and countless acts of kindness was overwhelming.
“It was an amazing demonstration that we stand together, and are here for this wonderful family through the challenges they face ahead. The memories created Thursday will forever live in the hearts and minds of us all.”
You can still donate to Gary’s family using the Go Fund Me page, with any contribution greatly appreciated.
