ROSS-on-Wye is applying to become the 2028 UK Town of Culture. The award invites towns across the UK to tell their unique story.
The winning town will be awarded £3 million to design and deliver a cultural programme during the summer of 2028 and shortlisted towns will be granted £60,000 to support their full bid for the competition. But the organisers of the local bid want to hear from you.
The local team want to understand why you believe Ross deserves this amazing opportunity and what you can do to help.
There will be a public consultation event at the Larruperz Centre on Friday February 27, between 5pm and 7pm where you can tell the team, led by Ross Town Council, your ideas. The council have also created a short survey that they’d like you to complete so that these suggestion can form part of the views being put forward as the team prepare the initial Expression of Interest.
The survey is being conducted by Survey Planet and a link will be available via Ross Town Council’s website: rosstc-herefordshire.gov.uk. The survey will close on March 4 at 5pm.
In its bid Ross will be highlighting its achievements that includes the Christmas Fayre, Ross Beer and Cider Festival, the Pancake Races and weekly markets along with profiling the town’s rich history as the ‘birthplace of British tourism’ and its benefactors such as Thomas Blake and John Kyrle.
But the organisers are hoping for a variety of other suggestions to be put forward at the consultation evening and the survey.
Ross’ bid to become UK Town of Culture received a boost on the opening day of the competition as the town was highlighted on BBC Breakfast.
The competition has been launched as part of efforts to restore pride in communities with applicants encouraged to showcase their unique stories.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.