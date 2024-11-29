Staff working at BASF Metals Recycling based on the Forest Vale Industrial Estate in Cinderford nominate three local charities each year that they support via fundraising efforts.
This year a team climbed Snowdon in August - a nine mile walk with some steep and rocky sections and paths which proved quite challenging. They smashed their £1,000 target and the company agreed to match both this and the rest of the money staff had raised over the year via raffles and sweepstakes. This meant each charity received £960 and representatives from each charity were invited to attend the site to receive their donation.
Chris Hedges and Asiza Tait from the Forest of Dean Baby Bank had a busy day - their visit to BASF was the fifth out of 12 collections being made that day! In addition to the money collected which will help pay for supplies, BASF staff had donated a number of advent calendars and other useful items.
Helen Szuluck and Nikki Norman received their donation on behalf of Forest of Dean Dog Rescue, along with a couple of bags of dog food. BASF staff have been donating items throughout the year which have been passed on to the charity. The money will go towards bills and food for the dogs in their care but with a the vet bill alone amounting to £40,000 a year all donations are gratefully received.
Amy Millin is the Activity Manager for Forest Pulse which supports children and young people with disabilities and their families living in the Forest of Dean. They have recently moved to new premises in Mitcheldean so have been busy making the place suitable for their work. They have a raffle next month so BASF staff also bought £50 of raffle tickets and donated some prizes which Amy collected. The money raised will help towards funding activities.