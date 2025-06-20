FOREST hitmakers EMF have hit the ground running on their first major tour of the USA in 30 years – joining thousands of 'No Kings' protestors on the streets before wowing California crowds alongside fellow headliners Spacehog.
The Cinderford group, who hit No 1 in the States with Unbelievable in July 1991, posted a photo of themselves joining the protests in San Jose, saying: "EMF has landed. DAY 1 – Joining tens of thousands on the streets and doing our bit to help save beautiful America."
American fans responded, one saying: "Thank you joining the demonstration/protest in San Jose! We love you!"
That night they hit the stage, later posting: "Amazing first night and first gig in the bag. We love you San Jose. Next stop The Great American Music Hall, San Francisco."
Stopping enroute for a photo in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, they smashed it again, posting afterwards: "Thank you San Fransisco. That was off the f*^$#in scale. We love you."
Next up was Portland, Oregon, followed by dates in Seattle, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Santa Ana, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
It follows three dates across the Pond last year in Milwaukee, Detroit and Brooklyn – the first time the band had been back to the US since the glory days of blockbuster album Schubert Dip.
But fans desperate to see the Forest posse, who are riding high again after critically acclaimed album The Beauty and the Chaos, won't have long to wait, as they'll be back home next month headlining their home town's Cindyfest on July 12.
The boys, who were honoured with a blue plaque in Cinderford earlier this year, will then be dusting off their passports again as they head to Australia for five dates.
And they'll be back on the road in the UK in October, revisiting their legendary tour with Jesus Jones 25 years on, including the Prospect in Bristol on October 19.
