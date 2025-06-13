AN 85-year-old monk has called in at Chepstow on an eight-week 3,000-mile journey around the British coast using nothing but public buses.
The indomitable Brother John Green “Brother on a Bus” tour using his bus pass isn’t just about the miles he’ll cover.
It’s a heartfelt mission to raise funds for the Winchester charity who provide him with an almshouse, which is struggling to fill some of its places.
Along the way, he is also sharing the story of The Hospital of St Cross and Almhouse of Noble Poverty ahead of its 900th anniversary in 2032.
A resident brother, known for his bookbinding skills, volunteer work, and boundless energy, Brother Green is interviewing fellow travellers, highlighting historic sites, and blogging weekly reflections from his Sunday rest stops.
His efforts have already caught the attention of King Charles — who, as President of the Almshouse Association, has offered his good wishes — as well as the Bishop of Winchester and HM's Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire.
With support at the highest levels and supported by bus company Stagecoach, Brother Green’s journey is turning into a national celebration of heritage, community, and good old-fashioned British grit.
Brother Green, who is wearing his black gown and hat on tour, told the Daily Telegraph: "“I look a little bit different so people come up and talk to me.
“A lot of people are very friendly. I have learnt a lot about all sorts of things from people’s lives. We get talking and they all think I’m absolutely bonkers, of course.
“The weekends are for me to put my feet up and have a glass of gin and tonic. I’m staying with people most nights so they’ve very kindly been providing me with supper and a chat before a jolly good night’s sleep.
“I’m thoroughly enjoying myself... This is more than a journey; it’s a celebration of resilience, community and gratitude.
"After finding belonging at St Cross during a tough time, I want to show others that it’s never too late to find purpose — or to take a leap.
“I hope to show people that almshouses are not just places to live, but places to thrive. And, at 85, I want to prove it’s never too late for an adventure.”
Setting off on May 1 from Winchester, he headed east to Brighton, then Dover and Canterbury, before heading north up the coast via King's Lynn, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness.
He topped out via Smoo Cave on May 22 then turned south along the west coast, via Glasgow, Lancaster and Chester.
Next up was the Welsh coast, arriving in Chepstow last week, before visiting Bristol and on to the the south west, before heading east again at Penzance and back to Winchester via Bridport, where he is due to finish this week.
Brother John said: "We have had difficulty finding people to come here (the almshouse). So, I thought I’d raise a bit of publicity for people and then they would have a chance to visit. It’s a wonderful place.”
To support Brother Green and help preserve the charitable work of the hospital go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/brotheronabus
See his blog at https://hospitalofstcross.co.uk/brother-on-a-bus/
