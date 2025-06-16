She says “Tourism is an eco-system. Small businesses like ours work hand in hand with big ones and with all levels of Government. We are interdependent and it’s important that everyone contributes as when tourism is well managed it’s certainly about the enjoyment of visitors to Wales- but it also provides huge economic and social benefit to local residents-and that’s all of us. It has been an immense pleasure and privilege to offer my time within Wales, where we chose to make our home and set up our business.