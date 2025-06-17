GWENT Police seized a BMW in Chepstow on Sunday, June 15 around 2am after reports of a vehicle driving recklessly.
Officers in an unmarked police car went to investigate and spotted the driver harshly accelerating through the high street, and excessively revving the engine.
The police stopped the vehicle on Moor Street and discovered that as well as suspected anti-social driving, the vehicle’s sunstrip was too low and was obstructing the driver’s vision.
The registration plates were also incorrectly spaced and lacked the required British standard marking.
The car was seized and the driver was reported for motoring offences.
A Gwent Police spokesperson posted: “Your reports make a difference. If you see dangerous or anti-social driving, or street racing in your area, report it.”
