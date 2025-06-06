OFFICERS from the Forest South Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out speed checks in the Beachley area of Sedbury on Thursday, June 5.
Police said that several drivers were caught speeding on Beachley Road and were spoken with, however one driver’s speed of 42 miles-per-hour resulted in a speeding ticket.
When officers spot speeding, they can stop a vehicle and provide you with a verbal warning, issue you with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN), or take more severe action, depending on the severity of the offence.
If you receive an FPN and plead guilty, you’ll normally have to pay a £100 fine and have three points added to your licence, unless you’re given the option to attend a speed awareness course.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.