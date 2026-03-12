COUNCILLORS will be asked to approve the Safer Roads and Community 20s Programme, as Gloucestershire County Council looks to introduce “community-backed 20mph speed limits.”
Councillors will be asked the question at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 18. The programme sets out how lower speed limits will be introduced in towns, villages and neighbourhoods where there is local support, alongside targeted reductions on higher-risk rural roads.
The council says the programme aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries, make streets safer for residents and support healthier, more active communities.
Cllr Lisa Spivey, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Keeping people safe on our roads is one of our biggest priorities. This programme will allow us to introduce 20mph limits in communities that want them and where they will make the biggest difference to safety.
“This is a practical, evidence-led approach that focuses on reducing serious injuries and deaths while working closely with local communities.”
The council has already secured almost £2.8 million of funding to begin delivery. A phased four-year approach will prioritise areas with the greatest road safety need.
According to the council’s initial programme phasing, Cinderford, Ruspidge, Soudley and Littledean would be engaged during phase two in 2027/28.
Each community will be engaged directly, with information shared about local traffic speeds and collision data before any formal consultation takes place.
Alongside community 20mph limits, the council said it will continue delivering safety schemes at locations where collision records show people are most at risk. These may include speed reductions or physical changes to road layouts.
Although casualty numbers have fallen since the council set a target to halve deaths and serious injuries from 2022 to 2032, 1,125 people were involved in road traffic collisions in Gloucestershire last year, highlighting the need for continued action.
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