THE Forest of Dean District Council has invited residents to join them for the Great British Spring Clean on Friday, March 13.
A planned litter pick will begin at SGS Forest High School in Cinderford between 10am and 12pm, with representatives of the council and Forestry England giving a helping hand.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “It's a great way to get out, enjoy some fresh air and meet other residents, whilst helping to create a cleaner, greener space for everyone.
“Whether you can spare an hour or the whole session, your contribution will make a big impact and we’d love to see as many people there as possible.”
The Great British Spring Clean is biggest mass-action environmental campaign in the country. Organised by Keep Britain Tidy since 2016, millions of people pledged to pick more 4.5 million bags of litter.
Some local authorities say it is a great opportunity for organisations to support residents and volunteers in clearing rubbish from streets and green spaces.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy said: “We know there’s a problem, but we also know that people-power is part of the solution.
“Each year the Great British Spring Clean’s fantastic and dedicated Litter Heroes take positive action to tackle litter and show they love where they live. This growing culture of small individual actions has added up to an enormous impact.”
Many people in the Forest of Dean and the wider county have helped out as part of the initiative over the years. In 2024, students from Gloucestershire College set off for a litter pick around the lake at Steam Mills and adjoining forestry tracks.
More information about the Great British Spring Clean is available online.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.