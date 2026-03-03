Forest of Dean District Council has launched a bold new charter aimed at safeguarding the district’s rivers and waterways, after councillors overwhelmingly backed the move at a Full Council meeting.
The motion, approved on Tuesday, January 28, commits Forest of Dean District Council to recognising the crucial role healthy water systems play in community wellbeing, biodiversity and climate resilience.
The charter sets out a clear vision that the rivers River Wye, River Leadon and River Severn, along with their tributaries, should be treated as a living system with fundamental rights. These include being free from pollution, supporting rich biodiversity, regenerating to a healthy state and flowing freely without unnecessary blockages.
Council leader Cllr Adrian Birch said: “Our rivers and waterways are part of what makes the Forest of Dean unique. They must be respected and cherished if our area is to remain a special place where people want to live and to visit.
“The Charter is a promise to our residents, their children and grandchildren. By recognising their importance we’re setting a clear expectation of how we care for the environment around us.”
As part of the motion, the council will write to Water Minister Emma Hardy, Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop, and Nature Minister Mary Creagh, seeking national backing for the charter’s aims, including stronger legislation and improved resources for river restoration.
The Forest of Dean joins more than 20 local authorities nationwide, including Herefordshire County Council, in adopting similar charters inspired by international examples where rivers are granted legal-style rights.
Cllr Andrew McDermid, head of the council’s Water Improvement Group, said the charter could act as “a beacon around which public opinion and action can rally”, helping to drive long-term improvements in water quality, wildlife and community resilience across the district.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.