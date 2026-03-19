THE Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Dialysis Services at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as ‘Good’, following an inspection carried out in July 2025.
The inspection assessed the service across the key areas of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well‑led, with the service rated Good in all areas.
The CQC highlighted a strong learning and safety culture, with staff demonstrating a clear understanding of safeguarding responsibilities and responding effectively in emergencies.
Inspectors found the service was well-staffed with appropriately skilled professionals, and that staff received regular supervision, education and appraisals.
The inspection noted the environment as visibly clean, with equipment maintained and medicines safely managed.
The CQC said patients’ views were listened to and taken into account, supporting positive experiences.
The report recognised effective multidisciplinary working, including dietetic support and close collaboration with the Trust, with care and treatment regularly monitored to drive continuous improvement.
Leadership and management of the service were described as clear, consistent and supportive, with governance arrangements in place to ensure oversight, learning and improvement.
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