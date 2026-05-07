FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has praised the work of emergency call handlers after visiting the South Western Ambulance Service emergency ambulance call centre in Bristol.
Mr Bishop spent time with staff listening to live emergency calls and learning more about the pressures faced by teams working behind the scenes to respond to life-threatening incidents.
The visit gave the MP an insight into the pace of the operation, where staff are required to make rapid decisions while supporting callers in distress and dispatching emergency crews across the region.
Describing the experience as “eye-opening”, Mr Bishop said spending time alongside staff helped him better understand the realities faced by ambulance service workers on a daily basis.
He said the hands-on experience would help inform his work as an MP and strengthen his efforts to push for improvements to services affecting local communities across the Forest of Dean.
Mr Bishop said: “Spending time alongside staff, listening to live calls and experiencing the pace and pressure of the job was eye-opening.
“It’s an incredibly fast-moving, high-pressure environment where decisions are made in seconds and every moment counts.
“Sitting with the team gave me a real hands-on understanding of the challenges they face every day, and it’s that kind of insight that helps me push for the improvements our communities need.”
The MP also thanked staff at the call centre for the work they carry out every day supporting patients and emergency crews across the South West.
He added: “A big thank you to all the staff for the vital work they do and for taking the time to show me the realities they are navigating every day.”
The South Western Ambulance Service covers Gloucestershire and the wider South West region, responding to thousands of emergency calls each week.
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