GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service is urging people across the Forest of Dean to take extra care around rivers, lakes and reservoirs as warmer weather approaches.
The warning comes as part of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s annual Be Water Aware campaign, which runs from Monday, April 27 to Sunday, May 3.
New figures show that between 2019 and 2024, 1,602 people across the UK died in accidental drowning incidents. More than half of those took place in inland waters, including popular local beauty spots. Alarmingly, half of those who drowned had no intention of entering the water, with slips, trips and falls among the most common causes.
The data also highlights that men account for 82 per cent of fatalities, pointing to a need for greater awareness among those most at risk.
Fire crews are also warning against entering open water to cool off during hot weather. Sudden immersion can lead to cold water shock, which can cause an involuntary gasp reflex, rapid breathing and panic, significantly increasing the risk of drowning.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said: “Sadly, we continue to see incidents where a lack of water safety awareness puts people in serious danger. Many incidents happen unexpectedly, often when people are walking near water or trying to cool off on a warm day.
“Through the Be Water Aware campaign, we want to remind everyone that inland water can be unpredictable and dangerous. Simple steps such as staying back from the edge, avoiding alcohol near water and knowing what to do in an emergency can save lives.”
Councillor Paul Hodgkinson added: “Our rivers, lakes and reservoirs are a valued part of the county, but they can be dangerous if risks are underestimated. Being water aware and looking out for one another can help prevent avoidable tragedies.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.