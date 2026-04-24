A FOREST of Dean youth theatre has been praised following its successful trip to Worcester, performing as part of a national festival.
Found in the Forest Youth Theatre performed Kirsty Housley’s “Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth, Macbeth”, at the Swan Theatre on Monday, March 30.
It came as part of the National Theatre Connections Festival, which ran until Wednesday, April 1. The festival celebrates youth theatre groups across the country, and provides young people the opportunity to perform professionally-scripted plays in a real theatre setting.
Chez Dunford, Artistic Director of Found in the Forest Youth Theatre said: “The group did incredible! They were so professional and supportive to each other and the other performing groups from around the South West region.
“The young people said it was amazing to have the opportunity to work on a professional piece of theatre and perform in a proper theatre.”
The festival saw performers from youth theatre groups based in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire showcase their talents.
The Swan Theatre, which hosted the event, provided performers with food and drink before youngsters spent the day attending physical theatre workshops and teaching them about technical elements such as lights and the smoke machines.
The performers explored the theatre, watched other groups perform their pieces, and finally attended an organised group quiz to top off their experience.
The trip was a big step for some of the performers, as they were able to put what they learned and rehearsed into practise. The Cinderford-based group has afforded young people the opportunity to explore their creativity and develop skills in the performing arts for some time.
Whilst at their weekly classes, the performers use games, theatrical training, team-building, and ensemble, which often leads to official performances with public attendance.
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