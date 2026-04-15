A GROUP of Chelsea Pensioners could be dropping into Ross-on-Wye in support of the Hereford Military History Festival, which is being held in September this year.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural Hereford Military History Festival, it has been decided to include the county market towns in the build-up to the festival this year.
While exact plans are still being finalised, it is proposed that Ross promotes the history festival by hosting a visit for the current pensioners at The Royal Hospital Chelsea with an event held at the Ross Market Square.
The historical context between Ross and the Chelsea Pensioners begins during the crisis of May 1938, when plans were approved by the War Office to evacuate the whole establishment to a group of country houses in Herefordshire.
Yet, prior to the Second World War, the decision to evacuate en masse never materialised.
But on the eve of the War, about 50 Pensioners and a small number of staff were sent to Rudhall Manor in Ross where a contingent would continue to rotate to facilitate respite until 1946.
In 1942, Moraston House in Bridstow was secured providing a second house in that area for residents to enjoy a temporary change of scenery.
A large memorial in St Mary’s Churchyard commemorates Captain Henry Lockley, Captain of Invalids and the 22 In-Pensioners that died during their stay at Rudhall Manor and Moraston House. There is a further memorial to Chelsea Pensioners at Bridstow.
It is proposed that a ceremony involving at least two Chelsea In-Pensioners in their Scarlet uniforms, will be held in the churchyard of St Mary’s honouring the Chelsea veterans buried there.
Prior to the festival archivist, Martin Cawthorne will give a presentation on the link between the Chelsea Pensioners and the town of Ross at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday May 20 at 1pm.
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